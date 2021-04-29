

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever Plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported first-quarter turnover of 12.3 billion euros, down 0.9% from a year ago driven by a negative currency related impact of 8.0%. Underlying sales growth was 5.7%, with 4.7% volume and 1.0% price.



In 2021, the Group expects to deliver underlying sales growth within multi-year framework of 3-5%, with the first half at around the top of this range. The Group expects underlying operating margin to increase slightly in the full year, following a decline in the first half.



The Board has declared a quarterly interim dividend of 0.4268 euros per Unilever PLC ordinary share.



The Group will commence a share buyback programme of up to 3 billion euros in May, in one or more tranches, to be completed by the end of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNILEVER PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de