

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) said it expects fiscal 2021 to be a year of good progress in its reported profits, due to the strong organic profit performance.



Further, the company noted that although it would generate incremental positive growth from the Pivot acquisition in 2021, this would be almost negated by currency movements and the expected losses from its French acquisition.



The company said, 'We have been extremely pleased with the profit growth we have achieved in the first quarter of 2021, which is testament to our continued investment, over many years, in our systems, tools and processes that optimise our business and improve our customer experience. There has been a strong demand across the business particularly for our Professional Services in Germany and the UK, and significant revenue growth in Technology Sourcing in the UK...'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

