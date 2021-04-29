

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) announced that trading in the second half of the year has, through all parts of the business in the UK, Europe and the US, continued to build positively on the trends and momentum.



Looking ahead, the company expects financial performance for the full year ended 30 April 2021 to be line with its expectations, as higher sales volumes, initial price recovery and an enhanced performance from the company's US business have been better than expected and, whilst input costs have increased materially in the second half.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said, 'I am pleased to report continued positive momentum across the business. I am particularly proud that throughout the challenges of the pandemic, our colleagues have responded magnificently, keeping all of our operations open and maintaining the highest standards in service and quality for our customers.'



