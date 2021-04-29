

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group (WEIR.L) reported a 11% growth in Group orders from continuing operations, with 67% increase in original equipment or OE orders with project pipeline strength continuing. Aftermarket or AM orders were down 2% reflecting residual Covid disruption to ore production.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect to deliver growth in full year constant currency profits in line with current market expectations.



Jon Stanton, Chief Executive, said, 'The Group has had a good start to the year against the backdrop of ongoing Covid challenges. As expected, conditions continued to improve in both mining and infrastructure markets reflecting increasing customer confidence in a broad-based economic recovery and near record prices for commodities essential to growth and carbon transition.'



