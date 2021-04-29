

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) issued trading update for the period 1 January 2021 to the current date, and said it delivered strong cashflows during the first quarter, ending the quarter with comparable levels of leverage to 2020 year-end, including the dividend payment made in January 2021.



Further, the Group repaid the US$25 million private placement due on the 19 April 2021 using a combination of available cash resources and RCF drawings.



The company expects the good volume growth performance it witnessed in the first quarter to continue amid the uncertainties arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and likely foreign exchange headwinds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEVRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de