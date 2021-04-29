

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group PLC (BT_A.L, BT) confirmed that it is in early talks with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth. The Group noted that the discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome.



BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers.



