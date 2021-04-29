

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) reported first quarter revenue of $1.26 billion, up 11.5% on a reported basis and 6.2% on an underlying basis. The Group said all three global franchises returned to growth on a reported and underlying basis.



Smith & Nephew reinstated full year 2021 guidance. The Group is targeting underlying revenue growth in range of 10.0% to 13.0%; and trading profit margin in range of 18.0% to 19.0%.



Roland Diggelmann, CEO, said: 'Our first priority for 2021 is to return to growth and recapture our pre-COVID momentum, and we are encouraged by our early progress through first quarter. This was driven not only by surgery volumes moving towards more normal levels in many markets, but also the benefits from better commercial execution, acquired assets, and recent product launches.'



