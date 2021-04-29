

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gold and silver producer Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) announced Thursday the appointment of Alejandro Baillères, currently Deputy Chairman, as Chairman with immediate effect.



Alejandro Baillères succeeds Alberto Baillères, 89, who is stepping down as Chairman and will be leaving the Board of Directors with immediate effect.



Further, the company said the Board has invited Alberto Baillères to become Honorary President of Fresnillo in recognition of his enormous contribution in creating it as a major mining company.



Fresnillo also announced that Héctor Rangel will be proposed for election as an independent non-executive director and Eduardo Cepeda as a non-executive director, both at the 2021 annual general meeting, which is due to be held on June 24.



The Board, at its meeting held on April 28, has also approved several recommendations from the Nominations Committee with respect to the changes to the membership of the different Board Committees which will take immediate effect.



