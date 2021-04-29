

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $362 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $3.54 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $362 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $3.54 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.00



