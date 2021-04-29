

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $630 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.6% to $4.5 billion from $3.2 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $630 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.5 Bln vs. $3.2 Bln last year.



