

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.53 billion, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $11.89 billion from $10.64 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.53 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.77 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.89 Bln vs. $10.64 Bln last year.



