

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $9.58 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $35.24 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.04 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $290.34 million from $265.30 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $37.04 Mln. vs. $46.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q1): $290.34 Mln vs. $265.30 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STRATEGIC EDUCATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de