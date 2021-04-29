

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $97.7 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $51.7 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $769.0 million from $636.9 million last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $97.7 Mln. vs. $51.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $769.0 Mln vs. $636.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AO SMITH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de