

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), a New York-based provider of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, announced Thursday the appointment of Scott Roe, as Chief Financial Officer, and Head of Strategy, effective June 1.



Roe will have responsibility for all finance functions as well as leading the company's Strategy and Consumer Insights teams.



With Roe's appointment, Andrea Shaw Resnick, who has held the position of Interim CFO since July 2020, will assume the newly created role of Chief Communications Officer, reporting to oanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer.



In addition, Christina Colone, currently Vice President of Investor Relations, will be promoted to Global Head of Investor Relations.



Roe joins Tapestry from VF Corp. (VFC), where he has been working for 25 years. Roe has served as Chief Financial Officer since April 2015. Prior to this, Roe served in a number of senior management positions including Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President of Finance for VF's Jeanswear and Imagewear coalitions, and CFO of the International Business.



Prior to joining VF, Roe worked in the OEM Automotive and Basic Materials industries after beginning his career at Ernst & Young.



