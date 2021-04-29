

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $56.86 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $31.80 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $241.25 million from $206.66 million last year.



Abiomed Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $56.86 Mln. vs. $31.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $241.25 Mln vs. $206.66 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

