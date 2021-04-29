

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices rose for the third month in a row in March, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 1.04 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.51 percent increase in February.



Prices for intermediate goods gained 2.3 percent annually in March and consumer goods rose by 0.09 percent. Prices for capital goods grew 0.51 percent.



Domestic market prices increased 1.0 percent and non-domestic market prices rose 1.07 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent in March, after a 0.74 percent decrease in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de