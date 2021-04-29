

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.76 compared to $0.71, prior year. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net income to Comcast was $3.33 billion, up 55.1% from prior year. Earnings per share was $0.71 compared to $0.46.



First quarter revenue increased 2.2% to $27.2 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $26.7 billion, for the quarter. Revenue for Cable Communications increased 5.9% to $15.8 billion.



