

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $19.05 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $14.40 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.53 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $272.75 million from $283.08 million last year.



LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.53 Mln. vs. $17.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.12 -Revenue (Q1): $272.75 Mln vs. $283.08 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $263 - $273 Mln



