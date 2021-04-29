

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $755 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $639 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $820 million or $3.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $2.02 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $820 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.39 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q1): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.55 to $12.75



