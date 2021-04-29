

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $90.05 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $181.22 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $775.76 million from $860.95 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $90.05 Mln. vs. $181.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q1): $775.76 Mln vs. $860.95 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.20 Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.80



