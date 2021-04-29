

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $646 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $650 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $758 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $2.43 billion from $2.12 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $758 Mln. vs. $695 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.43 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.



