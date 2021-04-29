

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $117.76 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $121.60 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $983.70 million from $873.10 million last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $117.76 Mln. vs. $121.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.00 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.94 -Revenue (Q1): $983.70 Mln vs. $873.10 Mln last year.



