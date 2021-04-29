

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $286.2 million, or $5.74 per share. This compares with $30.0 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.7% to $1.08 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $286.2 Mln. vs. $30.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.74 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de