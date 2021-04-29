

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corporation (O) and VEREIT, Inc. (VER) have entered into a definitive merger deal by which Realty Income will acquire VEREIT in an all-stock deal. VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own. Following this, the companies expect to effectuate a taxable spin-off of substantially all of the office properties of both companies into a self-managed, publicly traded REIT.



Realty Income and former VEREIT shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% and 30%, respectively, of both Realty Income and new REIT.



The deal is expected to be over 10% accretive to Realty Income's AFFO per share in year one.



