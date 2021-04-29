

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on its year-to-date performance and a positive outlook.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.96 to $13.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $ $14.65 to $14.95 per share, assuming flat organic sales.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.40 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $13.65 to $14.15 per share, assuming organic sales decline in the range of 4.5 to 2.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.19 per share on a sales growth of 2.9 percent to $14.05 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Our increased guidance reflects strong year-to-date performance and a positive outlook for macroeconomic conditions as we enter the fourth quarter of this fiscal year,' said Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PARKER HANNIFIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de