

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $62.2 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $19.3 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.6 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $567.6 million from $603.2 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $101.6 Mln. vs. $99.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $567.6 Mln vs. $603.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $485 - 535



