

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas-based electric and gas utility CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) announced Thursday the sale of its Arkansas and Oklahoma natural gas LDC assets to Summit Utilities for $2.150 billion in cash.



The consideration includes recovery of around $425 million in cash of unrecovered storm-related incremental natural gas costs incurred in February 2021, subject to true-up at transaction close.



The proceeds will be $1.725 billion in cash, after recovery of approximately $425 million in cash unrecovered storm costs.



The sale is anticipated to close by the end of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including Hart-Scott Rodino antitrust clearance and state regulatory approvals.



The divesting assets include approximately 17,000 miles of main pipeline in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texarkana serving more than half a million customers residing in high-quality regulatory jurisdictions.



In the deal, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC. served as CenterPoint Energy's financial advisors.



