

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A):



-Earnings: $84.1 million in Q1 vs. -$117.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.39 in Q1 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.6 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.1 per share -Revenue: $1.89 billion in Q1 vs. $2.10 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MOLSON COORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de