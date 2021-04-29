

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) said it aims to save more than 1 billion euros in gross terms from 2023 per year. That comes to 850 million euros at Continental excluding Vitesco Technologies.



At Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the company's Chairman of the Executive Board Nikolai Setzer, said the company's board is recommending that no dividend be paid for 2020.



For 2040, the company aims for zero carbon in all plants.



By 2050 at the latest, the company plans to be carbon-neutral across entire business. In other words, from one end of the value chain to the other. 'And then comes the big goal: '100 percent carbon neutrality.' We are targeting 2050 for this at the latest,' Nikolai Setzer said.



