

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, retail store chain Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) said Same Day Delivery services are now available in Canada, as it partnered with technology company DoorDash (DASH).



With this service, customers can make online purchases and have the products delivered at home within a few hours.



The Same Day Delivery service will function using DoorDash Drive, the company's white-label fulfilment platform that enables direct delivery of any product.



The service is a step forward in the direction of making online purchase from Bed Bath & Beyond and select buybuy BABY locations more convenient and hassle-free.



Customers in 47 cities across nine provinces can make use of the Same Day Delivery service to get their products home in a short span of time. People residing in eligible postal codes can visit company sites bedbathandbeyond.ca and buybuybaby.ca and opt for the Same Day Delivery service while checking out.



The service functions with a DoorDash Dasher picking up the items from a local store once the order has been placed and delivering it to the customer's place, safe and sound. Bed Bath and Beyond said that orders placed by 4 p.m. local time on Monday to Saturday will be delivered the same day, while the order placing time cut-off for same-day delivery on Sundays is 3pm.



The Same Day Delivery service comes after Bed Bath & Beyond introduced Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store or BOPIS and contactless Curbside Pickup services last year.



