

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM):



-Earnings: $55.90 million in Q1 vs. $0.21 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.64 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.39 per share -Revenue: $625.61 million in Q1 vs. $568.23 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.30 Full year revenue guidance: $3.04 to $3.08 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de