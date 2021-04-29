

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $17.37 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $81.38 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $486.03 million from $502.07 million last year.



Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $17.37 Mln. vs. $81.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $486.03 Mln vs. $502.07 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,750 - $1,850 Mln



