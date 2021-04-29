

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $567.50 million, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $78.45 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $598.10 million or $3.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.8% to $1.80 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $598.10 Mln. vs. $388.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.85 vs. $2.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.47 - $4.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,755 - $1,955 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de