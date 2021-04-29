

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $73.57 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $59.33 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $630.18 million from $616.74 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $73.57 Mln. vs. $59.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $630.18 Mln vs. $616.74 Mln last year.



