

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $653.14 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $602.75 million, or $2.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $781.22 million or $2.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $1.72 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $781.22 Mln. vs. $674.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.98 vs. $2.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.69 -Revenue (Q1): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.7 to 6.9 Bln



