-Earnings: $40.1 million in Q1 vs. -$24.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.57 in Q1 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $864.2 million in Q1 vs. $833.6 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $3.7 Bln



