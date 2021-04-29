

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $39.80 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $15.89 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.67 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.4% to $173.74 million from $109.66 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $46.67 Mln. vs. $22.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $173.74 Mln vs. $109.66 Mln last year.



