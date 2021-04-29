

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX):



-Earnings: $9.1 million in Q1 vs. -$20.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.2 million or $0.19 per share for the period. -Revenue: $368.4 million in Q1 vs. $381.4 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.5 Bln



