The company's profit came in at $24.53 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $10.61 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $549.89 million from $489.41 million last year.



