Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877876 ISIN: US9814751064 Ticker-Symbol: WFK 
Frankfurt
29.04.21
08:07 Uhr
28,400 Euro
+0,800
+2,90 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80028,60029.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WORLD FUEL SERVICES
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION28,400+2,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.