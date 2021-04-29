

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.73 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.63 billion or $2.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $6.42 billion from $5.55 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.63 Bln. vs. $2.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.08 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q1): $6.42 Bln vs. $5.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.75 - $7.45 Full year revenue guidance: $23.7 - $25.1 Bln



