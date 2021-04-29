

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $209.67 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $90.70 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.0% to $803.37 million from $532.12 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $209.67 Mln. vs. $90.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $803.37 Mln vs. $532.12 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.75 Full year revenue guidance: $2.85 - $3.025 Bln



