

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $83.95 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $55.25 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.84 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $776.75 million from $721.55 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $73.84 Mln. vs. $65.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $776.75 Mln vs. $721.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.91 to $0.99



