

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.



On a yearly basis, overall inflation tumbled 0.6 percent.



Individually, prices were down on year for food, fuel, medical care and transportation. Prices were up for housing, furniture, clothing, education and recreation.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was also down a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month and fell 0.2 percent on year.



