

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales rose for the first time in four months in March, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Retail turnover grew 5.9 percent yearly in March, after a 2.9 percent fall in February.



Turnover in food stores grew 1.6 percent yearly in March and non-food stores increased 1.0 percent. Online turnover surged 68.3 percent.



Sales in the clothing stores and shops selling shoes and leather goods increased in March, the agency said.



Retail sales volume gained 4.9 percent in March.



