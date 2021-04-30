

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - JT Group reported that its first quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased by 31.7% year-on-year to 113.8 billion yen. Basic earnings per share was 64.13 yen compared to 48.69 yen. Consolidated adjusted operating profit at constant currency increased by 27.2% to 186.9 billion yen. On a reported basis, adjusted operating profit increased by 21.3% to 178.1 billion yen.



First quarter revenue increased by 5.3% year-on-year to 547.4 billion yen. This was driven by an increase in revenue in the international tobacco business, partially offset by a decline in revenue in the Japanese-domestic tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food businesses.



Masamichi Terabatake, President and Chief Executive Officer of the JT Group, said: 'With our robust first quarter performance, we aim to achieve our full year forecast.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

