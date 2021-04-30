

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $292 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $361 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $2.06 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $361 Mln. vs. $138 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



