

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in March from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The trade deficit decreased to $4.653 billion in March from $5.469 billion in the same period last year. In February, trade deficit was $3.3 billion.



Exports grew 42.2 percent annually in March and imports gained 25.6 percent.



Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports grew 41.6 percent and imports rose 36.7 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports gained 4.2 percent monthly in March and imports rose 5.5 percent.



On an annual basis, calendar adjusted exports accelerated 37.7 percent in March and imports surged 22.4 percent.



