

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases Eurozone GDP, unemployment and flash consumer price data. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.6 percent in April from 1.3 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the yen, it eased against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 131.75 against the yen, 1.2099 against the greenback, 0.8698 against the pound and 1.1001 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

