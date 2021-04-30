

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $96 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $609 million from $573 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $96 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $609 Mln vs. $573 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.70



